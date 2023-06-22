Self-assessment of property tax: DKS says he erred in the past

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also the Bengaluru Development Minister, acknowledged that he himself has under-declared property tax, as he stressed the need for streamlining the self-assessment scheme (SAS).

The eight-term MLA asked the BBMP to be self-dependent, indicating that the civic body should increase its revenue sources without depending on the state government for grants.

He made these remarks on Wednesday while answering a question related to the BBMP’s proposal to increase property tax, which is pending for approval by the state government.

“Some are stealing property tax by not paying the full amount. The tax should be paid as per the built-up area. The self-assessment scheme needs to be reviewed. Some are stopping revenue officers from entering the buildings,” he said. “When I declared tax, I too have under-assessed it in the past. Like me, many have erred. The system needs to be streamlined,” the DyCM said.

He also recalled the pilot project introduced in Byatarayanapura when he was the urban development minister. “We collected the database by studying the water line and electricity connection of every building to find property tax defaulters. We will re-introduce a similar system,” he said.

Other than the BBMP, the BWSSB has also requested the government to increase the water tariff, saying it continues to follow the same tariff introduced around 10 years ago. “The BWSSB is spending close to 90% of what it earns from water bills for electricity. It does not have money to spend on new works. They have requested approval, stating that the electricity bill has gone up several times over the years,” the Bengaluru Development minister said.

He said the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd, too, has requested the government to allow charging solid waste collection cess. “A different model has been adopted in each state. A lot of people are willing to pay a monthly fee as long as garbage is collected regularly,” he said, adding that the service providers should have ideally had a price-fixing body like the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC).