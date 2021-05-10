Senior artiste R S Rajaram succumbs to Covid-19

Born on July 10, 1938 in KGF in Kolar, he had retired as undersecretary. He was active in theatre, film industry and television serials

DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 10 2021, 22:45 ist
  • updated: May 11 2021, 01:54 ist
He had founded many amateur troupes for cultural activities. Credit: Special Arrangement

Senior artiste R S Rajaram passed away here on Monday due to Covid-19. He was 83. He recently contracted the virus and was subsequently hospitalised. 

Kannada and Culture Aravind Limbavali condoled Rajaram's death. 

Born on July 10, 1938 in KGF in Kolar, he had retired as undersecretary. He was active in theatre, film industry and television serials. He had founded many amateur troupes for cultural activities. He founded Sachiwalaya Samskrikita Ranga in 1964 and represented Karnataka in the drama festival in West Bengal.

He had donned many roles in plays directed by veterans including C R Simha, B V Karanth, M S Sathyu, Srinivas G Kappanna, Jayateertha Joshi, C H Lokanath, R Nagesh and Prakash Belawadi. 

 

