Senior BU official 'arrested' in marks card scam

A senior official of Bangalore University has been arrested in the scam pertaining to the tampering of 10,000 marks cards, sources in the varsity and the police said.

The official is currently posted in the establishment section of the university but had earlier worked in the evaluation section, the sources added.

He is the first university employee to be arrested in the scam that was unearthed in January 2021.

When the scam first emerged, university authorities found that the marks of 804 students were tampered with after evaluation. They subsequently filed a police complaint against the private firm that scanned the OMR answer scripts. The case was later transferred to the CID for further investigation.

The firm had been selected through tendering and tasked with scanning the OMR answer scripts of undergraduate and postgraduate exams held between November 2018 and January 2021. Uploading the marks was also part of the contract.

Further investigations showed that the initial findings were just the tip of the iceberg. The number of marks cards tampered with is actually a staggering 10,000, police sources said.

While police arrested a few representatives of the firm, it was clear that a scam of this size wasn’t possible without the active collusion of the university staff.

“We suspected our staff as soon as the scam surfaced,” a senior official from the university said.

But the arrest of a university official took more than a year.

Prof M Kotresh, Registrar (Administration), BU, said he didn’t have any information about the arrest of a university employee. “The particular employee has been absent from work since last evening. We will check with the section concerned to find out what’s the matter,” Kotresh said on Thursday.

