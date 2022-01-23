Senior Kannada journalist killed in road accident

Senior Kannada journalist killed in road accident, CM Bommai condoles death

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  Jan 23 2022, 22:37 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2022, 22:59 ist
The accident occurred near the Town Hall, on Sunday afternoon. Credit: DH File Photo

A senior journalist who worked with a Kannada daily was killed in a freak accident when a truck overturned on him near Town Hall in the city on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Gangadhar Murthy (49) was on his way to his office on his motorbike when the tragedy occurred, police said. They said the truck driver had lost control of the vehicle and crashed against a road divider. The driver fled the spot after the accident. Murthy was rushed to the Victoria Hospital but he could not be saved.

The journalist is survived by his wife and two children.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani and Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan have condoled Murthy's demise

