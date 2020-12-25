Separate New Year celebration guidelines to be issued for Bengaluru: Basavaraj Bommai

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that Bengaluru-specific guidelines will be issued to regulate New Year celebrations.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant would issue the guidelines on Saturday or Sunday.

In an earlier order dated December 17, the government had banned special DJ events, dance parties and other celebrations between December 30 and January 2.

The government also banned handshakes and hugs to minimise the spread of Covid-19 ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Rigorous social distancing has been stipulated at clubs, pubs, restaurants and similar places of recreation. Police have been directed to deploy additional forces to ensure social distancing.