Seven Bengalureans win UK’s Chevening Scholarships

Seven Bengaluru-based scholars have been selected for the Chevening Scholarship and will study in the UK for a period of one year as part of a Master’s programme.

The announcement was made by the outgoing British Deputy High Commissioner Dominic McAllister in Bengaluru on Friday. The scholarships (the UK’s equivalent to the US Fulbright Scholarship), will offer full financial support to candidates applying for a Master’s degree at 150 universities in the United Kingdom, covering nearly 12,000 courses.

A total of 45 scholars (25 men and 20 women) have been chosen from India this year, with their choice of study ranging from governance, urban planning, sustainability, social anthropology, theatre, human rights and special education.

The Bengaluru-based scholars have been named as: Abhishek Mohanty, Gitika Saksena, Ujwala Subba Rao, Madhusudhan Ramesh, Ritumoni Sonowal, Santhosh S L and Aruna Chandrasekhar.

McAllister encouraged more Indians to apply for the scholarship, saying, “Chevening offers a unique and exciting opportunity to the most brilliant minds of India to come and study in the UK.

“The India Chevening country programme is the largest in the world and has produced more than 3,000 scholars and fellows since 1983 (including 100 from Karnataka),” McAllister said.

He added that the application window for the 2020-21 academic year is now open. Applications are invited for both the one-year Masters, and the shorter fellowship programmes.

Chevening Fellowships run for 8-12 weeks and offer professional development and networking opportunities in specified thematic areas, including science and innovation, cyber-security, journalism and financial services.

Eligibility

Applicants to Chevening Scholarships must have a minimum of two years of work experience and a strong academic background. The deadline to apply is November 5, 2019.

Fellowships on offer are: South Asian Journalism Fellowship, Science and Innovation Leadership Fellowship, Cyber Security Fellowship, Financial Services Fellowships and Gurukul Fellowship for Leadership and Excellence. The deadline to apply is October 9, 2019.