Seven syndicate members ask Guv to act against BU V-C

Seven members of the Bangalore University syndicate have demanded an inquiry into “unethical administration” at the higher educational institution.

At a news conference here on Monday, the members nominated by the state government and the governor accused Vice-Chancellor K R Venugopal of “unethical and unlawful” conduct at syndicate meetings. They said they had written to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, the varsity’s chancellor, requesting action against the vice-chancellor and the registrar (administration).

Sudhakara H, one of the members, suggested that many syndicate meetings were conducted in the absence of members nominated by the government and the governor. He asked the government to annul the proceedings of all such meetings.

According to Sudhakara, the vice-chancellor had a standard reply to their questions — ex officio members were present at the meetings.

Ex officio members are those who are members of the syndicate by virtue of their office. The directors of medical, technical and pre-university education, and the commissioners of collegiate education and public instruction are some of the ex officio members.

“We have requested the chancellor to get an explanation from the vice-chancellor about how the ex officio members vote in the meeting,” Sudhakars stated.

Prem Sohanlal, another member, said they had explained to the governor what happened after the syndicate meeting on February 9. He claimed that office-bearers of the university’s non-teaching staff association had locked up the meeting hall soon after the vice-chancellor and the registrar moved out.

Sohanlal said they complained to the university authorities but no action was taken against the staff responsible. “We have requested the governor to conduct an inquiry and initiate action,” he added.

Check out latest videos from DH: