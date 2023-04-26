Several trains connecting Bengaluru cancelled in April

The following trains will be cancelled due to fixed-time corridor blocks for maintenance of assets over the Southern Railway in April.
Train No 12678 Ernakulam-KSR Bengaluru Daily Superfast Express, leaving Ernakulam on April 27, and Train No 12677 KSR Bengaluru-Ernakulam Daily Superfast Express, leaving from KSR Bengaluru on April 28, will be cancelled.
Partial cancellation
Train No 12677 KSR Bengaluru-Ernakulam Daily Superfast Express, leaving KSR Bengaluru on April 26, will originate from SMVT Bengaluru at 6.10 am, eliminating the stoppage at Bengaluru Cantonment.
Train No 01772 Marikuppam-KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special, leaving Marikuppam on April 26, will terminate at Bengaluru Cantonment.
Train No 06396 KSR Bengaluru-Marikuppam MEMU Special, leaving KSR Bengaluru on April 26, will originate from Bengaluru Cantonment at its scheduled departure time.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Radio silence suggests failure of Japan Moon landing
OpenAI rolls out 'incognito mode' on ChatGPT
'3 Idiots' style operation using flashlights in Kolkata
UK’s first Jagannath Temple to be built in London
Soon, heritage walks at Delhi's 'haunted' monuments
Mattel introduces Barbie doll with Down syndrome
Ruskin Bond talks about 'best yrs of life' in new book
Kedarnath shrine opens amid inclement weather