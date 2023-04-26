Several trains connecting Bengaluru cancelled in April

Train No 01772 Marikuppam-KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special will terminate at Bengaluru Cantonment

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 26 2023, 01:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2023, 02:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The following trains will be cancelled due to fixed-time corridor blocks for maintenance of assets over the Southern Railway in April.  

Train No 12678 Ernakulam-KSR Bengaluru Daily Superfast Express, leaving Ernakulam on April 27, and Train No 12677 KSR Bengaluru-Ernakulam Daily Superfast Express, leaving from KSR Bengaluru on April 28, will be cancelled. 

Partial cancellation

Train No 12677 KSR Bengaluru-Ernakulam Daily Superfast Express, leaving KSR Bengaluru on April 26, will originate from SMVT Bengaluru at 6.10 am, eliminating the stoppage at Bengaluru Cantonment. 

Train No 01772 Marikuppam-KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special, leaving Marikuppam on April 26, will terminate at Bengaluru Cantonment.

Train No 06396 KSR Bengaluru-Marikuppam MEMU Special, leaving KSR Bengaluru on April 26, will originate from Bengaluru Cantonment at its scheduled departure time. 

Bengaluru
trains
Trains cancelled
Southern Railways

