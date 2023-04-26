Several trains connecting Bengaluru cancelled in April

The following trains will be cancelled due to fixed-time corridor blocks for maintenance of assets over the Southern Railway in April.

Train No 12678 Ernakulam-KSR Bengaluru Daily Superfast Express, leaving Ernakulam on April 27, and Train No 12677 KSR Bengaluru-Ernakulam Daily Superfast Express, leaving from KSR Bengaluru on April 28, will be cancelled.

Partial cancellation

Train No 12677 KSR Bengaluru-Ernakulam Daily Superfast Express, leaving KSR Bengaluru on April 26, will originate from SMVT Bengaluru at 6.10 am, eliminating the stoppage at Bengaluru Cantonment.

Train No 01772 Marikuppam-KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special, leaving Marikuppam on April 26, will terminate at Bengaluru Cantonment.

Train No 06396 KSR Bengaluru-Marikuppam MEMU Special, leaving KSR Bengaluru on April 26, will originate from Bengaluru Cantonment at its scheduled departure time.