Sextortionists operating on social media arrested

Sextortionists operating on social media arrested

Officials said the suspects befriended their victims on social media in the guise of beautiful women

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 13 2021, 02:35 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2021, 05:39 ist
. Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

Three Rajasthani men believed to be involved in sextortion have been arrested by the cybercrime wing of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). 

While investigating two sextortion cases reported in February and March, police rounded up a few suspects and continued to work on the leads, resulting in the arrest of Shakir Pahari, Kasam Khan and Jamil Khan by inspector Nayaz Ahmed and his team. 

Officials said the suspects befriended their victims on social media in the guise of beautiful women.

They made video calls, encouraged them to strip on camera to take pictures and videos unbeknownst to them and used them to extort money regularly threatening to release the images on social media and to family.  The police team went to Bharatpur, Alwar and other places in  Rajasthan to arrest the trio. 

Cops appeal to public 

Police have appealed to the public not to fall victim to sextortion.They urged people to be cautious while accepting friend requests from strangers, especially women. 

Police asked the public to use privacy controls provided by social media platforms to avoid someone misusing information. 

They have also urged people to immediately report any demand for money to jurisdictional cybercrime/CEN police. 

Check out DH's latest videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

CID
Bengaluru
cybercrime
Bengaluru news

What's Brewing

France's last surviving WWII Resistance hero dies

France's last surviving WWII Resistance hero dies

Galaxy Watch4 review: Ideal choice for Android users

Galaxy Watch4 review: Ideal choice for Android users

One candidate, one vote: Curious case of a BJP member

One candidate, one vote: Curious case of a BJP member

Mizoram govt asks people to wear mask 24/7 even at home

Mizoram govt asks people to wear mask 24/7 even at home

World's oldest white rhino dies in Italian zoo aged 54

World's oldest white rhino dies in Italian zoo aged 54

 