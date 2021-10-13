Sextortionists operating on social media arrested

Three Rajasthani men believed to be involved in sextortion have been arrested by the cybercrime wing of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

While investigating two sextortion cases reported in February and March, police rounded up a few suspects and continued to work on the leads, resulting in the arrest of Shakir Pahari, Kasam Khan and Jamil Khan by inspector Nayaz Ahmed and his team.

Officials said the suspects befriended their victims on social media in the guise of beautiful women.

They made video calls, encouraged them to strip on camera to take pictures and videos unbeknownst to them and used them to extort money regularly threatening to release the images on social media and to family. The police team went to Bharatpur, Alwar and other places in Rajasthan to arrest the trio.

Cops appeal to public

Police have appealed to the public not to fall victim to sextortion.They urged people to be cautious while accepting friend requests from strangers, especially women.

Police asked the public to use privacy controls provided by social media platforms to avoid someone misusing information.

They have also urged people to immediately report any demand for money to jurisdictional cybercrime/CEN police.

