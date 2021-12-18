Shivaji statue defacing: Bengaluru police register FIR

The Bengaluru City Police on Saturday registered an FIR against unknown miscreants for defacing the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the Bashyam Circle in Sadashivanagar.

Acknowledging the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) MN Anucheth said that special teams have been constituted to nab the culprits.

"There is a Shivaji statue inside the park attached to the Sankey tank. Miscreants have sneaked into the park on Thursday night and smeared the statue with ink. We have registered a case against unknown miscreants and the probe is on," Anucheth explained.

The city police have appealed to the general public to maintain peace and not to heed to any rumours.

"We have deployed additional security personnel around the statue and search is on to nab the miscreants," he pointed.

The Sadashivanagar police have registered cases under IPC section 153-A (promoting disharmony, enmity or hatred between different groups on the grounds of religion, language or race) and section 427 (causing damage to public property).

