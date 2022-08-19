Shortage of clay to push Ganesha idol prices sky high in Bengaluru

Amid joy that the state government has withdrawn restrictions for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, the festival might be hard on the public since the clay idol is likely to cost 50% more than usual.

Unexpectedly damp weather over the last one month has been an added burden on idol makers who are forced to increase the base price.

The incessant rain had filled the lakes to the brim making it difficult to extract clay used in idol making, creating a shortage.

Though idol makers work throughout the year, not all have stocked up clay for the important festival season. “Many of us had stocked up clay, but a few others had to wait for a long time. This shortage has also caused a price hike,” said Ramesh, who has been making idols for nearly 30 years.

Mallika, a third-generation idol maker in Pottery Town, said the damp weather was a bigger problem. “The idols were not drying up for months, stalling the entire process,” she said, pointing to the idols that were made at least two months ago and are yet to dry up.

“Once we design the idols, we have to allow them to cure and dry under sufficient sunlight. Only after it is cured, can we start painting and decorating them. But now, the process has been stalled since the idols are not drying up,” Mallika explained.

Mallika said an increase in paint prices have also forced them to hike the idol prices. “For instance, the price of golden paint, which used to cost Rs 1,000 a litre, has now gone up to Rs 1,500,” she said.

Retailers said prices have virtually doubled this year. “Idol makers have increased the base price of idols, which will shoot up prices. Besides, we retailers have suffered huge losses in the last three years. We have no option but to recover a portion of it this year,” said Mallesha, an idol seller in Gandhi Bazaar for over 10 years.

Another idol seller in Rajajinagar said most of them who sold 300 idols in the previous years managed to sell only 100 last year. The return to normalcy and removal of restrictions owing to the pandemic have enthused idol sellers who are hoping to do good business this year.

Crackdown on PoP idols

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has issued directions to the local bodies across the state to crack down on those selling Ganesha and Gauri idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) and chemical colours.

In Bengaluru, the BBMP will set up zonal committees, comprising the zonal joint commissioner, KSPCB regional officer, an officer from the police department and a representative from an NGO to keep a vigil on those violating the rules.