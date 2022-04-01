Shrouded with mystery, BBMP "presents" annual budget 2022-23

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which has been presenting its annual budget amid a full media glare for decades, released the budget copies to the reporters late on Thursday night without a prior notice.

Such an unusual route was apparently taken to escape from taking questions and clearing doubts, a practice that generally takes place soon after the budget presentation. Senior BBMP officials had come under pressure for not presenting the budget much before new financial year begins.

As per the budget copies related on Thursday, the BBMP has projected a total revenue collection of Rs 10,484 crore from various sources including property tax, state and central government grants etc in 2022-23. The total expenditure during the corresponding period is estimated to be at Rs 10,480 crore.

Of the Rs 18,484 crore, the BBMP hopes to collect Rs 3,680 crore from property tax and cess, which is a major revenue source for the corporation.