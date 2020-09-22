Shut for 5 months, Bengaluru hospital sees fungus growth

The five-month closure of Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) Superspecialty hospital has resulted in the eruption of tetanus bacteria at four locations of the hospital, including in the operation theatre.

Coming just ahead of the reopening of the hospital, the development has sent officials on overdrive to prevent patients from contracting the infection, which could be fatal. The entire hospital, on the premises of Victoria Hospital, was cleaned and fumigated from Sunday to Tuesday, and samples were sent for culture tests.

The reports are due on Wednesday morning. “We want to ensure patients don’t get infected. As soon as we get the negative report on Wednesday morning, which we are confident of, we will start outpatient services,” said cardiologist Dr. P G Girish, special officer, PMSSY, and director of Medical Education Department. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the hospital’s clinical services were shut and it was being used as a quarantine centre for doctors and nurses.

The doctor said it was not unusual for fungus to develop in a hospital or any building that has remained closed for long. “In any centralised air-conditioned building that has remained closed for months, it is not uncommon for fungal growth to happen. None of the windows in the entire six-storeyed hospital building spread over 2 lakh square feet was opened. So, there is no cross ventilation. But that is no reason for patients to fear coming to our hospital,” he said.

PMSSY hospital’s opening also comes as a relief for poor cardiac patients. In the past six months, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (SJICSR) was the only government hospital treating heart patients free of cost.

PMSSY had 200 cardiac patients visiting it daily prior to the lockdown. “There are five cardiologists, one of whom is at Bowring. They will be called back once the OPD is opened,” he said.

PMSSY does 10 to 12 angiograms, angioplasties, pacemakers and open heart surgeries every day.