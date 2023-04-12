Silt dumps turn Bengaluru neighborhoods into dust bowls  

Several city neighbourhoods have become dust bowls with the BBMP dumping silt removed from stormwater drains on the roadside for weeks together.

This has caused grave inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians alike, even as shopkeepers and residents bear the brunt of the dust being kicked up by hurtling vehicles.

Leaving the silt on the roadside seems like a deliberate decision as the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is usually diligent in clearing the silt just after a day’s work.

The roads where it removed the silt but are yet to clear include the service roads along the Outer Ring Road, Kasavanahalli Road, Sarjapur Road, Devegowda Road, Dinnur main road, RT Nagar main road, Rachenahalli Road, Thanisandra Road, 12th main road in Indiranagar, Vidyaranyapura, New Thippasandra, and HBR Layout.

It has been learnt that the BBMP has included clearing roadside drains as part of its ambitious mega projects, totaling over Rs 4,000 crore. These projects encompass extensive road asphalting and footpath improvements spanning 2,500 kilometers across the city.

However, as the comprehensive undertaking progresses, the entire city has been left resembling a construction zone. BBMP officials expect the road-related works to complete by the end of April.

An RT Nagar resident said the BBMP is white-topping Taralabalu Road, but the progress has been slow.

“I am allergic to dust, but the BBMP does not know how to complete work, without unleashing pollution. It has allowed vehicles to pass on the under-construction road. This is adding to the pollution,” he said.

Standing instructions

B S Prahlad, BBMP Engineer-in-Chief pointed to a standing instruction asking the crew to remove silt from the drain and load it onto a truck or tractor.

“The order was issued in 2018 as dumping it on the road and then loading it back on the track is duplication of work. Some contractors are not following the orders because they want the silt to dry. There are practical difficulties as de-silting happens during the day and transportation of silt is allowed only at night,” he said.