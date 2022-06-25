Sinkhole on road: BBMP issues notice to three engineers ‘who violated SOP’

Three BBMP engineers are in the dock for the big sinkhole that surfaced on the road that was asphalted days ago for Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Bengaluru.

The sinkhole on Mariyappanapalya Road, off Jnanabharathi Main Road, had embarrassed the state government and prompted the prime minister’s office (PMO) to seek an explanation from the chief minister’s office (CMO).

The road was part of a seven-kilometre-long stretch from Kengeri to Kommaghatta that the BBMP asphalted on a war footing ahead of Modi’s visit. Modi travelled on the stretch on his way to the BASE University campus, which he inaugurated on

June 20.

The notices were issued to Prahlad B S, Chief Engineer (Road Infrastructure), BBMP, to the executive engineer, assistant executive engineer and assistant engineer (road infrastructure), RR Nagar.

They have been asked to give an explanation of the substandard work along with test reports.

“There are visuals that the layers of asphalt are being removed by hand. By observation of the visuals, it is felt that no Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) was followed in the execution of the said work,” the notice said.

The notice further sought why the civic body should not take action against them for failing to discharge their duties.

“There are a few SOPs that have to be followed while asphalting the road. For instance, road gum must be used to ensure that the old layer of asphalt and the new layer bind well. At the outset, it is seen that these SOPs were not followed in this case,” said the chief engineer.

According to BBMP engineers, officials have decided to fill the caved-in portion with a wet mix for the time being.

“Though the BWSSB has denied leakage of their pipeline, we are sure that the cave-in was caused by water seepage. It is a 1.3-km-long stretch. The remaining portions are perfect. It is only this portion that has caved in. This shows that the work was not substandard but the underlying problem of water seepage caused the cave-in,” said a BBMP engineer who was served the notice.

Since the BWSSB has denied water seepage, the BBMP has decided to fill the portion with a wet mix for now and consult experts.

“We are sure there will be a cave-in again. If the BWSSB denies seepage, we will have to consult experts to determine why there is seepage. Hence, we will not asphalt it immediately,” BBMP engineers said.