Sir Mark Cubbon statue moved into park premises

The horticulture department on Sunday shifted the statue of Sir Mark Cubbon from the premises of the High Court of Karnataka to Cubbon Park.

The statue will now be installed in front of the bandstand.

For decades, the statue of Sir Mark Cubbon — the longest-serving British commissioner of Mysore state — was in front of the high court, overlooking the verdant Cubbon Park. However, citing increased visitors and security around the court, the department shifted the statue inside the Cubbon Park premises.

Dr. M Jagadish, joint director, Parks and Public Garden, Horticulture Department, said: “Visitors had to be issued separate passes from the high court. With an increase in the requests to see the statue and keeping in mind the security around the court, the registrar of the high court had requested the shifting of the statue into the Cubbon Park.

“Following recommendations from the experts' advisory committee, we have decided to install it in front of the bandstand enclosure.”

The personnel of the public works department assisted the horticulture officials in shifting the statue.