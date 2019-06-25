SIT raids IMA office after Khan clip

A day after fugitive businessman Mohammad Mansoor Khan talked about jewellery and gold bullion kept in the lockers of his company IMA, SIT officials on Monday conducted searches at his office on Lady Curzon Road in Shivajinagar.

In an 18-minute video clip, Khan had stated that he had kept over 165 kg of gold valuables and 600 kg of bullion at the IMA office lockers, which he planned to return to his investors after coming back to India. Khan is believed to be holed up in Dubai.

A team of officials headed by DCP S Girish rushed to the office and recovered some valuables, including gold, property and bank documents and receipts from the office on Monday. However, the quantity and value of the recovered materials were not known.

This is the second search by SIT at the same office after SIT officials in their first raid recovered gold, diamond and other valuables worth Rs 20 crore from IMA offices at Jayanagar and Lady Curzon Road last Thursday.

The SIT is also verifying Khan’s video to check his statements he had earlier presented to the police. “The SIT is aware of Khan’s whereabouts and the investigation is heading in the right direction,” said SIT chief Ravikanthegowda on Monday.

“Considering the sensitivity of the case, we cannot divulge details of the probe,” said another senior police officer who is part of the SIT.

Efforts were being made to get Khan’s custody for further investigation. The SIT, through the passport office, had blocked Khan’s passport to stop his movements and efforts were on to impound his passport. “We are in touch with the agencies concerned to secure him,” the officer added.