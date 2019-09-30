Site allottees upset as BDA makes e-CD reports must

The BDA has laid one more hurdle for site allottees who were hoping to register their properties by October after a prolonged struggle.

The agency recently made the e-Correct Dimension (e-CD) report mandatory for site registration, putting back the process by at least two months.

Site allottees who scheduled registration dates months in advance returned from the BDA office empty-handed on September 23 after the agency announced its decision. Those inquiring about the documents needed for registration were also shocked to learn about the postponement.

“My site registration is scheduled next month,” Shivanna, a site allottee, told DH. “A long weekend and a bank strike call prompted me to inquire about the documents needed for registration. But the official asked me to meet him in the first week of November to get the next registration schedule, citing the non-availability of the e-CD report for the delay.”

Confusion prevailed at the sub-registrar’s office on the BDA premises when allottees who had scheduled their registrations on September 23 were asked to come after a month.

“Officials say the e-CD report is digitised and it will benefit us. My dream of owning a site in Bengaluru has been pushed back once again, having come so close to becoming a reality,” lamented a 65-year-old site allottee requesting anonymity. “I had scheduled the registration (on September 23) after much struggle. Now, I’m not sure when my turn would come again.”

BDA Commissioner G C Prakash insisted that the agency did not stop the registration. “The e-CD reports of many sites are ready and we’ll prepare the reports for the remaining properties in a few days,” he said, adding sites scheduled to be registered will be given priority.