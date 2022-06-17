Skill-based training for BU students

The students pursuing various postgraduate courses at Bangalore University (BU) will get skills-based training for placements according to their area of interest, and it could even become mandatory.

From the current academic year, BU has decided to provide skill-based training for students.

Considering the number of students getting rejected or not getting placements even after completing the course with good marks, the university has decided to train them and set up a ‘Skill Training Centre’ at the Jnana Bharati campus for this purpose.

The Syndicate meeting recently cleared this proposal and passed a resolution to constitute an expert committee. Speaking to DH, an official from the university said the expert committee will include senior faculty from various departments of the university, industry and counsellors.

“The plan is to train the students according to their skills, interests and also in the skills they lack. This training starts when they are in their second year. This is mainly to help them to get better placement opportunities,” said a senior member of the syndicate.

“We are planning to make it mandatory for students twice a week during the second year. The cost will be borne by the university and students will also get the certificate,” the official said.

The skill training includes: Language and communication skills, improving technical knowledge etc. “The counsellors in the expert committee will help to boost confidence among students. In case the students are interested in entrepreneurship, then the Skill Training Centre will co-ordinate with the concerned department at the government and assist them,” an official said.

Currently, there are over 3,000 students pursuing various courses at the Jnana Bharati campus in 53 different departments.