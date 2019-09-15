Small wonder makes a big statement with brainy exploits

Tarun is just over three but is already on a different planet when it comes to knowledge about the solar system.

For example: He can recognise all the planets in the solar system, name their satellites and also say what Saturn’s rings are made of.

Just three and a half years old, the little wonder from Bengaluru, who has been grabbing eyeballs on social media, has already entered the India Book of Records and Indian Achievers Book of Records for his amazing memory and self-learning skills.

Naturally, his mother Vasanthi Annamalai is a little overwhelmed. “He reads any complicated word in English, finishes reading books and is interested about solar system and the universe,” she says, highlighting her son’s gifts.

Previously employed with MNCs, Vasanthi quit her job to dedicate time to her son. She believes her efforts have paid off.

“He identifies over 60 fruits, more than 25 opposites, can tell alphabet phonics with only fruit names, vehicle names and all animal sounds and identifies many animals,” says Vasanthi.

“When we went to Malaysia, he could read the spelling of a restaurant and tell me the name on his own. Unable to believe, I asked him to repeat. He did,” she recollects.