Smart City made excess payments to two firms: Audit

Bengaluru Smart City Ltd (BSCL), a special purpose vehicle established to undertake select infrastructure works in the heart of the city, had released excess payments to two construction firms, its recent audit report has found.

While one contractor was paid 26% more than the actual work completed on the ground, another firm received an excess payment of 7%.

These discrepancies were highlighted in its audit report for the year 2020-21.

According to the report, B K Vinod Kumar received 81% of the project cost while completing only 55% of the work in 2020-21. Similarly, Satya Teja Constructions received 37% of payment when only 30% of the work had been completed.

In its defense, BSCL has referred to the “discrepancy” as a reporting error. “All payments were made after the recommendation from the project management consultant and our engineers and all payments are less than the actual work executed,” the annual report says, pointing out that the two above mentioned firms had completed more than 81% and 37% of the project, which was, however, not submitted to the auditors on time.

Another error raised by the auditors is the payment of Rs 1.33 crore as the mobilisation amount to the contractor for the comprehensive development of smart roads in Bengaluru city. The report points out that BSCL had paid the contractor even before the work was initiated. “The BSCL has not initiated the process to recover the mobilisation advance,” the auditors found.

Overall, the BSCL suffered a loss of Rs 73.55 crore in 2020-21, indicating the company spent more than the grants it received in the financial year.