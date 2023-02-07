Smooth flow of traffic around 'India Energy Week' venue

Traffic in and around Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), the venue of ‘India Energy Week’, was smooth flow with no bottlenecks on Monday.
Kuldeep Kumar Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police, (Traffic) West division, said: “We have diverted all heavy vehicles and allowed their movement only after 10 pm so that there is no traffic jam at any point in the city.”
“We have taken all necessary measures to ensure that VIPs and VVIPs entering the city are swiftly transported to all meeting locations.”
'India's rising energy demand opportunity for stakeholders': Modi inaugurates India Energy Week in Bengaluru
Sachin Ghorpade, Deputy Commissioner of Police, (Traffic) North division, noted that traffic movement has been better than usual.
“Restricting the movement of all light, medium, and heavy goods vehicles into the city has eased traffic because it has taken out nearly 30 to 40 per cent of the traffic, especially on the Hebbal flyover,” DCP Ghorpade
added.
Two days ago, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) issued a notice to restrict the movement of all types of goods vehicles coming into the city between 6 am and 10 pm, ahead of the event being held from February 6 to 8.
