Smuggled drugs worth Rs 1 crore seized in Karnataka

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 09 2020, 16:07 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2020, 16:07 ist
1,980 grams of MDMA or ecstasy pills seized on Tuesday. Credit: Twitter Photo (@blrcustoms)

Drugs valued at around Rs one crore and smuggled into India from Belgium, by concealing it inside an electric massager, were seized at the international airport here.

According to customs officials, 1,980 grams of MDMA or ecstasy pills were seized on Tuesday.

"Kudos to Officers at B'lore Int'l Courier Centre for detecting 1980 gms (Rs 1 Cr (Approx) of MDMA / Ecstasy pills - concealed inside electric massager, attempted to be smuggled into India, from Belgium. @cbic_india @ianuragthakur #saveyouth," Bengaluru customs has tweeted.

Official sources said the pills were hidden inside a foot massager that had reached the airport's cargo section as medical equipment, which was shipped from Belgium.

On growing suspicions about the packing, the officials scanned and checked it thoroughly and found colourful pills inside, they said, adding that further investigation is on regarding whom it was to reach and other details.

