B'luru socialist outfit condemns inaction in Manipur

Socialist outfit in Bengaluru condemns government's inaction in Manipur

The party called on the central and state BJP governments to organise a meeting of all the affected tribal representatives.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 01 2023, 03:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2023, 03:24 ist
Protesters at Freedom Park on Friday. Credit: DH Photo

Members of the Bangalore District Committee of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) Party gathered at Freedom Park on Friday to condemn the inaction of the BJP governments both at the centre and in Manipur in addressing the violence in the conflict-ridden state.

"It is also unfortunate to note that not even a single word has been uttered by the Prime Minister on this issue yet," said M N Sriram, committee secretary.

The party called on the central and state BJP governments to organise a meeting of all the affected tribal representatives and take measures on a war footing to restore peace and normalcy in the state.

 

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Manipur

Related videos

What's Brewing

Isolated Russian football risks going backwards

Isolated Russian football risks going backwards

'Microscopic handbag' sold for whopping Rs 51.7 lakh

'Microscopic handbag' sold for whopping Rs 51.7 lakh

Climate nears point of no return as temperatures soar

Climate nears point of no return as temperatures soar

'Housefull 5' to release on Diwali 2024: Akshay Kumar

'Housefull 5' to release on Diwali 2024: Akshay Kumar

Domestic violence to rise as India heats up: Study

Domestic violence to rise as India heats up: Study

 