Socialist outfit in Bengaluru condemns government's inaction in Manipur

Members of the Bangalore District Committee of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) Party gathered at Freedom Park on Friday to condemn the inaction of the BJP governments both at the centre and in Manipur in addressing the violence in the conflict-ridden state.

"It is also unfortunate to note that not even a single word has been uttered by the Prime Minister on this issue yet," said M N Sriram, committee secretary.

The party called on the central and state BJP governments to organise a meeting of all the affected tribal representatives and take measures on a war footing to restore peace and normalcy in the state.