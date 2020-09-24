Some Covid-19 test reports still take more than 2 days

Three weeks after the state government issued an order to penalise private labs that take more than two days to test Covid-19 samples, the BBMP has found that out of an average 18,000 Covid-19 samples that it sends for testing, at least 500 are delayed by private labs beyond 48 hours.

The civic body is going to issue show-cause notices to these labs and fine them 10% (Rs 200) of the sample test cost (Rs 2,000) if there are no genuine reasons for the delay. For example, an RT-PCR test turnaround time (TAT) analysis from September 11 to September 15 by the BBMP showed 363 samples (0.4%) took more than 48 hours to be tested, 14,408 samples (16.4%) 24-48 hours and 72,988 samples (83.2%) less than 24 hours.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Earlier, there was a backlog of samples. Now, a barcode scanning system has been implemented for all samples at primary health centres (PHCs) to create an end-to-end trackable system. Each lab will have five to seven such samples that are pending for more than 48 hours.

Earlier, it would take three to four days. Now, it takes 24 hours or 48 hours. "We have been getting reports every day from the labs and have verified them. We will start giving incentives or levying penalties based on these reports. As much as 95 to 98 samples out of every 100 samples are being processed within 24 hours," said Rajendra Cholan, the nodal officer for Covid testing in the BBMP.

Transport causes delay

Mobile teams that go to the field reach the PHC late and by the time the sample reaches the lab, it is well after 7 pm. "While big labs accept samples even at 9 pm, smaller labs can't. Those labs whose capacity is only 200 or 300 operate only one shift during the day. So they're not accepting samples after 7 pm. These samples are tested only the next day but in the BBMP's record it is shown as having been sent on the same day it is drawn," Cholan said.

He continued: "There are 2% to 3% such samples that we need to sort out and then levy the penalty. Out of an average 18,000 samples, those that are pending every day are around 450 or 500 samples. We will issue notices to all these labs to prove that the issue was with the PHC sending the sample late or inaccurately," he added.