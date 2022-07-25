Soon, fluttering Tirangas to dominate Bengaluru skyline

Ahead of the nationwide ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, the BBMP has received a consignment comprising two lakh national flags from the state government.

The civic body — which has been tasked with distributing the flags to households, shops, etc — is likely to receive many more tricolours in the coming days.

The campaign marks the 75th year of India’s Independence.

The BBMP plans to charge Rs 25 per national flag. The flags, officials said, will be available in ward offices. “We are also planning to visit houses and hand it over to the residents,” a BBMP official said.

An initiative of the union government, the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign aims to hoist 20 crore flags across the country between August 13 and 15. The programme encourages people to bring the Tiranga home and hoist it as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme.

“Our relationship with the flag has always been more formal and institutional than personal. Bringing the flag home collectively as a nation in the 75th year of Independence thus becomes symbolic of not only an act of personal connection to the Tiranga, but also an embodiment of our commitment to nation-building,” reads the message of the campaign.

“The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag.”

The responsibility of dispatching the national flags in Karnataka was given to the Department of Kannada and Culture. Over the last few months, the state government has decked up metro rolling coaches, bus stands and major destination points to popularise the historic year.

Last week, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai assured Union Home Minister Amit Shah that Karnataka would be at the forefront of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign by hoisting as many as one crore flags atop houses and offices. Bommai said a maximum number of orders would be given to the Karnataka Khadi Gramodyoga Samyukta Sangha in Hubballi, which is famous for khadi flags.