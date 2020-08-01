'Sorry, no beds' Four Bengaluru hospitals face criminal cases

Four major city hospitals face criminal cases over alleged reluctance to provide beds for treating Covid-19 patients.

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said directions have been issued to lodge criminal cases against St Martha's Hospital in Nrupathunga Road, Rangadore Hospital at Shankarapura, Shifa hospital on Queens Road, and Fortis Hospital on Cunningham Road.

“We do not mind if four or five hospitals come together and provide the whole hospital building for Covid treatment. Our aim is to make beds available for the patients infected with Covid-19,” Prasad said.

The commissioner said some hospitals gave the civic body false information about the availability of beds.

“They are now providing the correct information after (we) served them a notice,” the added.