South Western Railway announces train cancellation

The South Western Railway (SWR) said it would cancel the following trains due to operational reasons:

June 21: Train No 22864 SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah Weekly Superfast Express, Train No 22831 Howrah-Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam Weekly Superfast Express, and Train No 12552 Kamakhya-SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Superfast Express.

June 22: Train No 22888 SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah Humsafar Weekly Superfast Express.

June 23: Train No 22832 Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam-Howrah Weekly Superfast Express.