South Western Railway announces train cancellation

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 21 2023, 00:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2023, 01:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

The South Western Railway (SWR) said it would cancel the following trains due to operational reasons: 

June 21: Train No 22864 SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah Weekly Superfast Express, Train No 22831 Howrah-Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam Weekly Superfast Express, and Train No 12552 Kamakhya-SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Superfast Express. 

June 22: Train No 22888 SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah Humsafar Weekly Superfast Express. 

June 23: Train No 22832 Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam-Howrah Weekly Superfast Express. 

Bengaluru
Indian Railways

