Special police ops yield Rs 1.42 cr worth of illicit drugs

The operations were carried out separately by Cubbon Park and Shankarpuram police in Kerala, Mumbai as well as Bengaluru

DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 31 2022, 01:47 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2022, 02:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

As part of the crackdown on drug transport and trade, the city police carried out a special operation and seized contraband worth Rs 1.42 crore by arresting 12 suspects. 

The operations were carried out separately by Cubbon Park and Shankarpuram police in Kerala, Mumbai as well as Bengaluru. 

Shankarpuram police arrested two Africans and seized 1.1 kg of MDMA worth Rs 33 lakh from them. The operation by Cubbon Park police yielded ganja. Some of the suspects have been taken into custody for further interrogation, police said.

