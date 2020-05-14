Special train from Delhi to arrive in Bengaluru today

The first passenger train from New Delhi is set to arrive in Bangalore on Thursday morning after a gap of two months. The BBMP has set up 10 counters at the Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (Bengaluru) railway station to process the passengers and take them to quarantine centres.

The train, a one-way special, is expected to reach the KSR Bengaluru station at 6.30 am.

"The train is carrying about 920 passengers. It is a one-way special train to balance the rakes (train set). Regular passenger service from New Delhi will begin on Thursday,” an official from the South Western Railway said. Once the passengers exit the trains, the state government will ensure their institutional quarantine, he added.

The railways said the medical screening and further directing of passengers will be taken care of by the state officials. “We do not have much information on the procedure they are adopting for screening the passengers,” a senior official said.

Sources in the railways said lack of clarity on such issues could be problematic as it may lead to confusion among railway and state government officials. "Since this is a crisis, we hope the coordination will improve in the coming days,” the source said.

Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner G N Shivamurthy said they have booked 90 hotels in nearby areas, including Gandhinagar, Chickpet and Richmond Circle, enough to quarantine 4,200 people. "For persons who cannot afford to pay the hotel tariff, we have made arrangements in hostels," he said.