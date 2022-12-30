Special trains from Bengaluru to Kerala

The railways will run special trains between Bengaluru and Kerala to clear the extra rush of passengers during New Year’s celebrations.

Train No 06059 will leave Kochuveli Jn at 6.05 pm on January 1, 2023, and reach KSR Bengaluru at 9.45 am the next day.

It will stop at Kollam, Kayamkulam, Mavelikara, Chengannur, Tiruvalla, Changanasseri, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Aluva, Thrissur, Palghat, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, KR Puram and Bengaluru Cantonment.

In the return direction, train No 06060 will leave KSR Bengaluru at 12.05 pm on January 2, 2023, to reach Ernakulam Jn at 11.10 pm on the same day. It will stop at Bengaluru Cantonment, KR Puram, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palghat, Thrissur and Aluva.

Cancellation

Train No 16520 KSR Bengaluru-Jolarpettai MEMU Express will be cancelled on January 3 and train No 16519 Jolarpettai-KSR Bengaluru MEMU Express will be cancelled on January 4 due to line and power block for engineering work at the Patchur yard.

Diversion

1) Train No 12683 Ernakulam-Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Superfast Express starting on January 1 will run via Salem, Omalur, Dharmapuri, Hosur and Baiyyappanahalli, skipping Tirupattur, Bangarapet and KR Puram.

2) Train No 16526 KSR Bengaluru-Kanniyakumari Express starting on January 3 and 4 will run via Bengaluru Cantonment, Hosur, Dharmapuri, Omalur and Salem, skipping KR Puram, Whitefield, Malur, Bangarapet, Kuppam and Tirupattur.

Rescheduling

1) Train No 12028 KSR Bengaluru-MGR Chennai Central Shatabdi Express will start 90 minutes late on December 30.

2) Train No 18637 Hatia-SMVT Bengaluru Express will start 120 minutes late on December 31.

3) Train No 16021 MGR Chennai Central-Mysuru Express will start 90 minutes late on January 1.

4) Train No 12684 SMVT Bengaluru-Ernakulam Superfast Express will start 180 minutes late on January 3.

5) Train No 16219 Chamarajanagar-Tirupati Express will start 120 minutes late on January 3 and 4.

6) Train No 00629 Yesvantpur-Tuglakabad Parcel Express will start 180 minutes on January 3.