Specially-abled students among those who graduated from IIM-B

Suffering from thalassaemia, locomotor disability, partial blindness, low vision, and hearing impairment are among the several candidates who graduated from the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) on Friday during the 47th Convocation.

Here are some notable students suffering from medical conditions who graduated from IIM-B.

- Vivekananda Nareddula, suffering from locomotor disability - bilateral amputee hailed from Visakhapatnam says that he was trained himself to use his laptop without any difficulties using his designed setup for stylus and laptop.

"Whenever I needed extra help, IIMB’s Office of Inclusion and Diversity has provided me maximum support. My colleagues and professors have always treated me fairly," he said.

Aiming to start a company that is purpose-driven and profitable in a sustainable manner, he said, " I Always remember the real world is often different to people like us. We got utmost support at IIMB, but we might not get the same kind of treatment everywhere, be it in public places, office spaces, exhibitions, events etc. I realized that I can see my own growth only if I come out of my comfort zone. I thank the IIMB."

- Pratyush Mandal, B.Tech in computer engineering from MIT, Pune suffering from thalassaemia said, it was a challenge for him. "I have managed exams and classroom learning along with frequently needed transfusions and doctor visits. Many times I had to prepare for exams while taking the treatment. Time management and support from friends and family have been my greatest pillars of strength. The IIMB campus, its infrastructure, the courteous and efficient staff, the greenery – everything added to the learning experience. I made good friends and received a lot of support.

3 takeaways: Friends, knowledge, recognition," he shared.

- MVS Sampreet, having Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy states, "I suffer from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), a neurogenerative disease which primarily affects the muscles of my body. I had been homeschooled for a great part of my higher education, due to the lack of accessible schools in our country. The homeschooling was also not consistent, due to my father’s frequent transfers. These challenges were overcome by my hard work and the support of my family and at IIMB."

He will be joining Deutsche Bank in the Investment Banking space and plan to pursue PhD after gaining relevant experience and knowledge of the industry.



- Kashish Ahuja also suffers from thalassaemia. According to her the only challenge was time management. "because I had to manage my time for the treatment along with the tight schedule of the programme. The faculty at IIMB and my classmates were very helpful," she said.

As many as 690 students graduated with nine winning gold medals.

