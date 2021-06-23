Specify location where felled trees can be moved, Karnataka HC tells expert committee

The High Court has asked the Tree Expert Committee (TEC) to specify the location where trees felled for metro work will be translocated.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka also indicated to frame guidelines on the TEC’s functioning.

“Prima facie, we are of the view that as far as possible translocation should be proposed at the same site where the trees are located today or if that is not possible at any nearby suitable place. It is ultimately for the TEC to specify the specific location where the trees should be translocated while permitting to fell the trees by way of translocation,” the court said.

The court directed the TEC to keep in mind the principles found in the provisions of the Karnataka Preservation of Trees Act. It maintained that translocation cannot be proposed at a place to which the act is not applicable, while asking the TEC to complete the exercise at the earliest.