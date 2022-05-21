Spillover effect? Demand for govt PU colleges continues

Students began queuing up before PU colleges a day after the SSLC results were announced, with demand for government-run institutions continuing to be high.

As families reeled under severe financial crunch in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for government-run colleges was high in 2021. The demand this year suggests the spillover effect.

Government colleges in Bengaluru are reported to have received more than 100 applications on day 1 of the admission process.

A senior teacher from the Government Independent PU College in Agara in HSR Layout confirmed the trend to DH.

“Parents and children have realised the value of quality education provided at government colleges without spending lakhs of rupees and without the struggles to get admissions as is the case in other colleges,” the teacher said.

Even the Government PU College located at Basavanagudi has received over 120 applications on the first day. The demand has prompted the higher education department to strengthen infrastructure in colleges and recruit guest teachers.

Going by the trends in private PU colleges, the demand seems to be high for commerce followed by science. Some colleges have decided not to increase the cut off marks for admissions.

The Mount Carmel Pre-University College received over 2,000 applications on day one and the Seshadripuram Pre-University College has received over 1,200 applications, of which 850 were for commerce.