Spurt in pleas by Hindu outfits to use Idgah Maidan

At least three pro-Hindu organisations have asked the BBMP for permission to hold programmes at the “disputed” Idgah Maidan in Chamarajpet in the heart of old Bengaluru.

The requests came a day after the civic body proclaimed that the two-acre, 10-gunta property belongs to it and that “there is scope for all activities” (besides namaz).

The assertion has angered Muslims who maintain that the entire land is a gazetted wakf property. They also cite a 1964 judgement of the Supreme Court, which had dismissed a civil appeal filed by the Corporation of the City of Bangalore as “wholly devoid of merit”. Community leaders also said giving permission for other activities could result in communal disturbances.

On Tuesday, Sri Ram Sene, Vishwa Sanatan Parishad and Vande Mataram Samaja Seva Samsthe submitted separate written requests to the BBMP’s west zone, seeking permission to hold programmes on International Yoga Day (June 21), Independence Day (August 15) and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (August 14 and 15).

Some more pro-Hindu outfits and pro-Kannada organisations are also said to be planning to approach the BBMP with similar requests.

“Since Idgah Maidan is a public property, we requested the BBMP to let us hoist the national flag on Independence Day,” said S Bhaskaran, president of the Parishad. “If Muslims have plans to celebrate Independence Day on the same ground, we will drop ours.”

The BBMP did not immediately respond to the requests.

On Monday, BBMP Special Commissioner (SWM) Dr Harish Kumar had told reporters that permission would be given on a case-to-case basis.

“Idgah Maidan is a BBMP property. The joint commissioner of the west zone is the custodian. Other than two occasions (when Muslims have permission to offer namaz), there is scope for all other activities,” he had said.

Until now, these requests were made to the city police but they were never entertained as law enforcers feared a repeat of incidents that happened in Hubballi and Mangaluru.

In 2013, the police had stopped the RSS from taking out a procession through the Idgah Maidan fearing a breakdown of the law and order.

The RSS headquarters is located one-and-a-half kilometres away.

Abdul Razack Khan, general secretary of Eidgah Masjid and Anjuman-e-Islamia, said the ground could be used for sports activities but other religious or social events might destroy communal harmony.

“Instead of hoisting the national flag separately, let them join us as we celebrate both Independence Day and Republic Day at the ground every year,” he said.

Khan said Muslims would strongly oppose any social or religious events by members of other faiths because a Minbar (a pulpit from where the Imam delivers sermons) was located right inside the ground.

Citing the Karnataka Religious Structures (Protection) Act, 2021, Khan asked the state government to protect the Minbar, regardless of whether it falls on government land or not.

“Hundreds of temples are located on government land. We don’t ask the authorities to allow us to offer namaz or observe Muharram there,” Khan argued.

Khan Parvez, CEO, Karnataka State Board of Wakfs, said the entire Idgah land was gazetted wakf property and that the Supreme Court’s 1964 judgement was still valid. “It’s a clear-cut judgement,” he told DH.