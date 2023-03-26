SSCL exams: Free BMTC bus travel for students

SSLC students will be able to travel on BMTC buses for free during their exams from March 31 to April 15.

The students can travel for free from their residence to the exam centres and back on BMTC’s ordinary buses on exam days on the production of exam hall/admission tickets.

The BMTC said it would operate all schedules and trips on exam dates, especially student trips. It added that it would operate additional trips based on demand. Request stops will also be given near exam centres, it said.