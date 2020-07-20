SSLC exam results likely to be announced next month

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 20 2020, 19:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2020, 19:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

The results of recently concluded Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations are likely to be announced in the first week of August.

After visiting some of the evaluation centres in Bengaluru, Primary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said the evaluation is expected to be completed in the next 10 to 12 days.

"The evaluation work at around 120 centres has already been completed and the same is expected from rest of the centres in next 10 to 12 days. The results will be announced in first week of August," he said.

This year, more than 8.50 lakh students have appeared for SSLC exams amid the crisis of Covid-19 in the state.

The evaluation is being conducted at 220 centres across the state. Bengaluru alone has 28 evaluation centres and the process is delayed in Bengaluru due to lock down as less number of evaluators attended the work in the beginning.

SSLC exam
Exam results
Bengaluru
Karnataka
S Suresh Kumar
Education

