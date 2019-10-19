SSLC tentative time table released

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has announced the tentative timetable for March/April 2020 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) final examinations.

According to the provisional timetable released, the examination is scheduled to be held between March 20 and April 3, 2020.

In case of any objections, students can submit them between October 21 and November 19 by writing to the director (examinations) of the board.

Tentative time table

20 March 2020 - First language

21 March 2020 - Core subjects and Economics

23 March 2020 - Social Science

26 March 2020 - Core subjects and political science, Science and Carnatic music and Hindustani music

30 March 2020 - Mathematics and Social studies

1 April 2020 - Second language

3 April 2020 - Third language