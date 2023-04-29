St Joseph’s varsity wins dance competition

Mount Carmel College finished as the runners-up. The event was organised by the Literary and Cultural Association of Kristu Jayanti College

Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

St Joseph’s University won the 16th edition of the national-level intercollegiate dance fest Nrityanjali 2023-'The Edge of Rhythm' on Wednesday.

Mount Carmel College finished as the runners-up. The event was organised by the Literary and Cultural Association of Kristu Jayanti College.

Delivering the inaugural address, Sathyanarayan Raju, founder of Samskruthi-Temple of Art, said there were very few such competitions or opportunities in his younger days. “Indian art forms will grow more through these platforms. We must also make reels about our art and heritage, and make it known on social media,” he said.

Delivering the presidential address, Fr Dr Augustine George, principal, Kristu Jayanti College, said, “Nrityanjali has always been widely popular as it includes western to eastern and traditional to modern dances, with participants from across the country." 

