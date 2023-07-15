St Joseph's College of Law in Bengaluru hosts Vijay Tendulkar's play 

The Theatre Society at St Joseph's College of Law (SJCL), Bengaluru, is hosting ‘Silence’, a play by playwright Vijay Tendulkar, on Saturday at 6 pm at the college auditorium on FM Cariappa Road.
An eight-member, all-female cast will perform the English adaptation of the Marathi play Shantata! Court Chalu Aahe (Silence! The court is in session).
The plot revolves around a theatre group staging a mock trial, which takes a grim twist into a full-fledged drama that explores social norms, gender discrimination, and the pursuit of justice.
The play has already sold out tickets to an audience of nearly 450 people comprising students and the general public who contacted the theatre society to book their seats.
