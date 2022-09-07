St Mary's feast: Traffic, parking restrictions in Shivaji Nagar on September 8

Due to the processions around St Mary's Basilica in Shivaji Nagar on the occasion of St Mary’s feast on Thursday, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have made alternate traffic arrangements.

Vehicular movement is banned between the following stretches from 12 pm to 10 pm — Jyothi Cafe and Russell Market; Broadway Road and Russell Market; BRV Junction to Shivajinagar bus stand; and Balekundri Circle to Shivajinagar bus stop.

Parking will be prohibited at: Russell Market, Broadway Road, Meenakshi Koil Street, Shivaji Road, Cubbon Road, Lady Curzon Road, Infantry Road, Brigade Road, and MG Road.

Alternate routes

BRV–Central Street–right turn–Safina Plaza–Commercial Street–Kamaraj Street

BRV–Central Street–Select Junction–left turn–Ramada Hotel–VSN Road

Parking facility

Service road at Kamaraj Street, opposite Safina Plaza, RBANMS Ground, and Muslim Orphanage premises at Dickenson Road.