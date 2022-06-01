Staff shortage applies brakes on BMTC operations

Shortage of drivers and conductors is turning into a major problem in the BMTC at a time when the organisation is trying to increase the number of buses and routes in the aftermath of the pandemic.

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has a total of 24,309 staffers in the operation section who work in different shifts to operate about 5,600 buses, which are operated for over 10 lakh km everyday.

However, in the last six months, delay in the payment of salaries and other matters have led to more and more staff staying away from work.

"We are facing a shortage of about 3,000 driver cum conductors. This is leading to cancellation of hundreds of trips everyday. In some depots, entire routes are cancelled because there is simply no possibility of making an alternative arrangement," sources in the BMTC said.

The root of the problem, a senior official said, lies in the financial woes. "The corporation was on its way to recovery from the financial woes caused by the lockdown. But the Rs 25 hike in the diesel price in March has pushed it back into a crisis. We are once again dependent on the government for salary," an official said.

The delay in disbursement of the salary means many employees have become irregular at work. Officials said some of the employees have decided to stay back in their villages or towns and explore an alternative job.

It's a situation where officials are not in a position to take action. "About 1,500 employees are absent from work for a long time now. Any action taken against them will only demoralise the existing staffers," a source said.

To a question, a senior official said the BMTC's future was left in the hands of the government. "The government has been funding part of the salaries. However, the rising diesel price has made it difficult for BMTC to meet other expenditures. The corporation requires the full support of government to return to normal operations," an official noted.