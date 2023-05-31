Standing in solidarity: Activists, sportspersons in Bengaluru seek justice for wrestlers

Activists, writers, and sportspersons gathered at Freedom Park on Sunday to express solidarity with the national wrestlers in Delhi and demand action against MP Brij Bhushan Singh, accused of sexual harassment.

Among the gathering were renowned swimmer Nisha Millet, champion athlete Reeth Abraham, and writer-historian Ramachandra Guha, who denounced the wrestlers’ mistreatment and called for Singh’s immediate arrest.

“We need past athletes and present athletes to come out and say that it is not okay,” said Nisha. “We want to see our Prime Minister, the Indian Olympic Association, and somebody like PT Usha to stand up for the wrestlers, instead of criticising them.”

Guha criticised the detainment of the wrestlers in Delhi and the government’s failure to take action against the accused. “The wrestlers are not only exceptional athletes, but also citizens standing up for justice, honor, and dignity.”

“One should not be disheartened by the fact that the government has come down hard because this kind of punitive measure by the government shows that they are insecure and nervous.”

Urging people not to lose hope, Guha asked them to draw inspiration from the protest, which he called a “Satyagraha in the true spirit”.

Members of the crowd stressed the need to create a safe and comfortable environment for women and girls in sports.

Civil society activist Tara Krishnaswamy expressed confidence in the power of the people to bring about change.

“If we sustain, if the wrestlers in Delhi sustain, the government will step back,” she said. “The state cannot take down the might of the people; they will have to bite the dust so we must keep at it.”

The 100 people-strong gathering signed a resolution condemning the government’s apathy and demanded the release of the inquiry report into the sexual harassment charges to the public. They also called for a harassment-free sports environment in the country.