Star Air launches flight between Bidar and Bengaluru

Ghodawat Enterprises Private Limited's Star Air has launched non-stop flight operations between Bidar and Bengaluru from Wednesday.

Star Air will operate flights four days a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. The schedule has been planned to offer passengers the most reasonable prices under the UDAN scheme. The flight covers 520 km distance in 1 hour 10 minutes instead of 8 to 12 hours via other modes of transportation.

Star Air Managing Director Shrenik Ghodawat said, "We are pleased to announce Bidar as our 18th destination. The launch of Bidar to Bengaluru would enable business and leisure travel growth between these cities."