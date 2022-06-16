Star Air launches flight between Bidar & Bengaluru

Star Air launches flight between Bidar and Bengaluru

The schedule has been planned to offer passengers the most reasonable prices under the UDAN scheme

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS,
  • Jun 16 2022, 20:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2022, 22:06 ist
Star Air will operate flights four days a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Credit: DH Photo

Ghodawat Enterprises Private Limited's Star Air has launched non-stop flight operations between Bidar and Bengaluru from Wednesday. 

Star Air will operate flights four days a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. The schedule has been planned to offer passengers the most reasonable prices under the UDAN scheme. The flight covers 520 km distance in 1 hour 10 minutes instead of 8 to 12 hours via other modes of transportation. 

Star Air Managing Director Shrenik Ghodawat said, "We are pleased to announce Bidar as our 18th destination. The launch of Bidar to Bengaluru would enable business and leisure travel growth between these cities."

