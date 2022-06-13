State-level science quiz contest

The Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium will be holding a state-level science quiz competition in Kannada on July 3 for students of classes 8 to 10.
Entry will be free. The last date for registering for the exam is June 24. The mock test will be on June 26.
There will be more than 400 prizes. The first prize will be a cash reward of Rs 10,000, the second Rs 7,500 and the third Rs 5,000.
For details, visit https://taralaya.org/kannada/special-lecture.html, a news release said.
