State to consider corporation for drivers

The state government has agreed to consider the taxi and autorickshaw drivers demand to set up a corporation to represent their problems at the administrative level.

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, who heard the grievances of the drivers at a meeting, told officials of the transport department to send a proposal for the corporation at the earliest.

His directions came after drivers complained that government schemes, including a celebration of a drivers’ day, honouring seniors in the profession and the 'Sarathi Sooru' housing scheme, have not been implemented due to the absence of a formal organisation.