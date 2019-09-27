State to consider corporation for drivers

Chiranjeev Kulkarni
Chiranjeev Kulkarni, DHNS,
  • Sep 27 2019, 23:44pm ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2019, 00:57am ist

The state government has agreed to consider the taxi and autorickshaw drivers demand to set up a corporation to represent their problems at the administrative level.

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, who heard the grievances of the drivers at a meeting, told officials of the transport department to send a proposal for the corporation at the earliest.

His directions came after drivers complained that government schemes, including a celebration of a drivers’ day, honouring seniors in the profession and the 'Sarathi Sooru'  housing scheme, have not been implemented due to the absence of a formal organisation.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
auto drivers
C N Ashwath Narayan
Comments (+)
 