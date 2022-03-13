Stay off Sankey Tank! Malleswaram residents protest against concretisation

Residents came out to protest on Sunday urging the BBMP not to “concretise” Sankey Tank and the Malleswaram 18th Cross ground.

As part of the protest, several residents walked from Gokak Park towards Sankey Tank and later gathered at the open ground.

“We do not want concrete walkways. We don’t want waterfalls. We want a natural lake. We want to sit on the grass and enjoy the greenery. We want open access to Sankey Tank all day long. Stay off Sankey Tank. Stop killing it,” Suchitra Deep of Malleswaram Social, a citizens’ group, said.

Residents also opposed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) plans to concretise the famous 18th Cross ground.

“Instead of providing basic facilities such as toilets and drinking water, the BBMP is spending Rs 2 crore to install 41 floodlights, and build a drain along the walls and a pathway paved with cement blocks. There is also a plan to build a small platform. Most of these works are unnecessary,” a protestor said.

Earlier this week, the residents led by Malleswaram Social had staged a protest against the BBMP’s non-stop digging up of roads for various works. They also registered their opposition towards dumping of debris on footpaths.

Minister’s response

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, who represents Malleswaram constituency, defended the works at Sankey Tank. “The works are being taken up by taking into confidence the Sankey Tank Walkers Association and it will be completed within a month,” he said, accusing protestors of acting with an ulterior motive with political intentions.

“Every resident knows what the situation of the constituency was 15 years ago and how it is now. There was scarcity of drinking water, the underground drainage system was in a dilapidated condition, and playgrounds were inaccessible for children. But at present, the scenario has completely changed. When such is the reality, a demonstration like this is anti-people.”

Some of the protestors, however, felt that the office bearers of the association were aligned with people in power and demanded a wider consultation.

