Stir opposing municipalities bye-laws

Stir opposing municipalities bye-laws

The Association is a body of around two lakh micro, small and medium retailers from across Karnataka

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 21 2022, 00:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2022, 04:35 ist

The Karnataka State Retail Beedi Cigarette Merchants Association, a part of the Federation of Retail Association of India (FRAI), held a protest in Freedom Park on Tuesday opposing the implementation of the Karnataka Municipalities Model Bye-Laws, 2020. 

The Association is a body of around two lakh micro, small and medium retailers from across Karnataka.

B N Murali Krishna, president of the association, told DH, “Members of the association are subject to daily harassment and exploitation by officials, who have been taking advantage of their (member’s) illiteracy and of their lack of awareness to extract gratifications.”

The members urged the government not to implement the Karnataka Municipalities Model Bye-Laws, 2020, but instead help such micro-retailers recover from the losses incurred during the pandemic.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Scientists find origin of mammal evolution

Scientists find origin of mammal evolution

Why is monkeypox evolving so fast?

Why is monkeypox evolving so fast?

No mountain high enough for these climbers

No mountain high enough for these climbers

Hungry polar bears eat garbage as habitats disappear

Hungry polar bears eat garbage as habitats disappear

'Algospeak' is Shashi Tharoor's 'word of the day'

'Algospeak' is Shashi Tharoor's 'word of the day'

Meet India's 'mango man', the father of 300 varieties

Meet India's 'mango man', the father of 300 varieties

Five tips to ace waterproof makeup

Five tips to ace waterproof makeup

In Pics | Unusual Indian practices to appease rain god

In Pics | Unusual Indian practices to appease rain god

 