Stop harassment: Bike taxi service providers protest against RTO action 

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS,
  • Feb 06 2022, 01:13 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2022, 07:59 ist
Two-wheeler owners attached to the Rapido taxi service protest near the Koramangala RTO office, HSR Layout, on Saturday. DH Photo/B K Janardhan

Two-wheeler owners attached to the Rapido taxi service protested near the Koramangala RTO office in HSR Layout accusing officials of charging a fine of Rs 10,500.

The protest comes a day after Road Transport Office (RTO) officials seized more than 150 bikes saying the use of white-board vehicles for commercial purposes violates the Motor Vehicles Act.

Rapido, an app-based aggregator, is providing a bike taxi service. The two-wheelers are not owned by the company. Individual owners register with Rapido to get ride bookings for which the company takes a commission.

Also Read | RTO officials seize 300 bike taxis in 4 days in Bengaluru

“The drivers of auto-rickshaws and taxis are booking the rides and helping the RTO officials catch us. We are not doing anything illegal.

"In fact, we are helping people go from one place to another at an affordable fare. Why do officials not allow us to make a living,” a driver asked.

Another driver told DH that the RTO officials have imposed a penalty of Rs 10,500, but have not given them any receipt. “They have written the amount on a piece of paper and signed it. Who will recognise this as an official document? This harassment must stop,” he said.

‘Ban Rapido’ 

Meanwhile, members of the Peace Auto and Taxi Drivers Association staged a protest against the bike taxis and submitted a memorandum to the government seeking a ban on Rapido.

“Over the last two years, our daily earnings have taken a hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Allowing bike taxis will take away even the last few rupees we are managing to earn,” said Manirajan, an auto driver.

