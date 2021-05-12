Stop using lathi while enforcing lockdown norms, Karnataka HC tells government

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday asked the authorities to act with restraint while enforcing lockdown norms in the state.

During the hearing over a batch of petitions on the issues surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, the bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka said the order passed during the national lockdown last year applies this year also.

During the hearing, advocates cited examples of police heavy-handedness such as using lathis against people venturing out in violation of the lockdown guidelines.

Advocate General Prabhuling K Navdagi orally submitted that while no such excessive force is being used, even police personnel are on the roads at the risk of contracting the virus. He assured the court about taking up the issue with the authorities concerned.

The bench, meanwhile, recalled the order passed on March 30, 2020, when there were similar complaints during the national lockdown. On that occasion, the court had asked the Director-General and Inspector General of Police to issue a circular on the lines of the guidelines issued by the Bengaluru city police commissioner asking all police personnel to restrain from using lathis and behave with courtesy and patience with citizens.

The court had also made it clear that citizens have to strictly abide by the norms issued by the state government.